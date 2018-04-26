California Lemon Festival in Goleta Announces Entertainment Lineup

Local bands, youth groups and dance organizations will perform this weekend in Girsh Park

The 2012 California Lemon Festival in Goleta presented by MarBorg Industries will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce this year’s entertainment lineup, including local bands, youth groups and dance organizations, and, of course, the pie-eating contest. The Lemon Festival entertainment committee has worked hard to bring a mix of funk, jazz, country and rock that is sure to please the crowd.

Saturday’s lineup includes: Macomber Karate, Sino West Dance, Young Singers Club, Sozo, Hannah Cox, The Mesa Ramblers, Santa Barbara Dance Arts, San Marcos Marquettes Dance Force, The Jazz Project, False Puppet and headliner Alastair Greene Band.

At 2:15 p.m. Saturday there will also be the awards for the Goleta Fall Classic Car Show. If you are interested in participating in the car show, click here to visit the Lemon Festival website for a registration form.

Sunday’s lineup includes Goleta Valley Junior High Dance, Studio Dance B, Bad Jack, The Rave, Cruz Dance, Troker, The Voice of Reason and the Anthony Prieto Band.

The Lemon Festival has partnered with UCSB to bring Troker here. The group adds a mix of alternative and jazz flavor to the festival.

MarBorg Industries is the Presenting Sponsor for the 21st annual Goleta Lemon Festival. Venoco Inc. is the Co-Sponsor of the event. Cox is the Media Sponsor.

Sunshine Sponsors include the Goleta West Sanitary District and ParentClick.com.

Montecito Bank & Trust, the Glen Annie Golf Club, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Spherion, The Bank of Santa Barbara and The Towbes Group are Grower Sponsors.

Seedling Sponsors include Alexander Gardens, Ameravant Web Design, ATK Space Systems, Bacara Resort & Spa, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Camino Real Marketplace, Citrix Online, Community West Bank, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, the Foundation for Girsh Park, the Goleta Sanitary District, Hollister Brewing Company, Jordano’s, Kory Robertson State Farm Agent, Latitude 34 Technologies, Maravilla Senior Living Community, Marmalade Café, Palius and O’Kelley, Ramada Limited, Raytheon, the Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics, Southern California Edison, Tri-Valley Trophies, Western Dental and Wilson Printing.

Media Sponsors include Central Coast CW-5, KDB 93.7, KEYT, K-Lite 101.7, KRAZY Country 105.9, Kruz 97.5, KTYD 99.9, Magic 106.3, Noozhawk, Radio Bronco 107.7, the Santa Barbara Independent, the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, TV Santa Barbara and Univision.

Click here for more information about the Lemon Festival.

— Cortney Hebert is the communications manager for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.