Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:00 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

California Lemon Festival in Goleta Announces Entertainment Lineup

Local bands, youth groups and dance organizations will perform this weekend in Girsh Park

By Cortney Hebert for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | October 10, 2012 | 8:57 p.m.

The 2012 California Lemon Festival in Goleta presented by MarBorg Industries will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce this year’s entertainment lineup, including local bands, youth groups and dance organizations, and, of course, the pie-eating contest. The Lemon Festival entertainment committee has worked hard to bring a mix of funk, jazz, country and rock that is sure to please the crowd.

Saturday’s lineup includes: Macomber Karate, Sino West Dance, Young Singers Club, Sozo, Hannah Cox, The Mesa Ramblers, Santa Barbara Dance Arts, San Marcos Marquettes Dance Force, The Jazz Project, False Puppet and headliner Alastair Greene Band.

At 2:15 p.m. Saturday there will also be the awards for the Goleta Fall Classic Car Show. If you are interested in participating in the car show, click here to visit the Lemon Festival website for a registration form.

Sunday’s lineup includes Goleta Valley Junior High Dance, Studio Dance B, Bad Jack, The Rave, Cruz Dance, Troker, The Voice of Reason and the Anthony Prieto Band.

The Lemon Festival has partnered with UCSB to bring Troker here. The group adds a mix of alternative and jazz flavor to the festival.

MarBorg Industries is the Presenting Sponsor for the 21st annual Goleta Lemon Festival. Venoco Inc. is the Co-Sponsor of the event. Cox is the Media Sponsor.

Sunshine Sponsors include the Goleta West Sanitary District and ParentClick.com.

Montecito Bank & Trust, the Glen Annie Golf Club, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Spherion, The Bank of Santa Barbara and The Towbes Group are Grower Sponsors.

Seedling Sponsors include Alexander Gardens, Ameravant Web Design, ATK Space Systems, Bacara Resort & Spa, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Camino Real Marketplace, Citrix Online, Community West Bank, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, the Foundation for Girsh Park, the Goleta Sanitary District, Hollister Brewing Company, Jordano’s, Kory Robertson State Farm Agent, Latitude 34 Technologies, Maravilla Senior Living Community, Marmalade Café, Palius and O’Kelley, Ramada Limited, Raytheon, the Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics, Southern California Edison, Tri-Valley Trophies, Western Dental and Wilson Printing.

Media Sponsors include Central Coast CW-5, KDB 93.7, KEYT, K-Lite 101.7, KRAZY Country 105.9, Kruz 97.5, KTYD 99.9, Magic 106.3, Noozhawk, Radio Bronco 107.7, the Santa Barbara Independent, the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, TV Santa Barbara and Univision.

Click here for more information about the Lemon Festival.

— Cortney Hebert is the communications manager for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 