Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:07 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Harding Awarded International Baccalaureate Designation

It's the first elementary school in Santa Barbara County to receive the authorization

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | October 10, 2012 | 5:01 p.m.

Harding University Partnership School is proud to announce that on Tuesday, the International Baccalaureate Organization authorized the school as an International Baccalaureate World School offering the Primary Years Programme.

Harding University Partnership School is the first elementary school in Santa Barbara County to receive the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) designation.

The journey toward authorization began more than four years ago and has been an intensive learning period for the school community, including leadership, teachers, support staff, parents, students and school partners.

The process has ensured understanding of the PYP. Professional development and collaboration has been a very significant part of the process.

The authorization process is the same for schools across the globe. The process included:

» making the decision to become an IB World School;

» understanding the nature and requirements of the IB programme standards and practices;

» defining their readiness to implement the programme;

» planning to sustain the programme in the long term;

» development and revision of the Programme of Inquiry;

» implementation of the PYP essential elements.

Harding’s staff has worked diligently to build their school community around the International Baccalaureate mission statement:

“The International Baccalaureate aims to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect.

“To this end the organization works with schools, governments and international organizations to develop challenging programmes of international education and rigorous assessment.

“These programmes encourage students across the world to become active, compassionate and lifelong learners who understand that other people, with their differences, can also be right.”

The school community at Harding University Partnership School will continue to further develop education for international mindedness, conceptual understanding and inquiry-based teaching and learning that form the hallmarks of an IB education.

A schoolwide celebration is planned for Nov. 8.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 