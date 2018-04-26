Harding Awarded International Baccalaureate Designation

It's the first elementary school in Santa Barbara County to receive the authorization

Harding University Partnership School is proud to announce that on Tuesday, the International Baccalaureate Organization authorized the school as an International Baccalaureate World School offering the Primary Years Programme.

Harding University Partnership School is the first elementary school in Santa Barbara County to receive the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) designation.

The journey toward authorization began more than four years ago and has been an intensive learning period for the school community, including leadership, teachers, support staff, parents, students and school partners.

The process has ensured understanding of the PYP. Professional development and collaboration has been a very significant part of the process.

The authorization process is the same for schools across the globe. The process included:

» making the decision to become an IB World School;

» understanding the nature and requirements of the IB programme standards and practices;

» defining their readiness to implement the programme;

» planning to sustain the programme in the long term;

» development and revision of the Programme of Inquiry;

» implementation of the PYP essential elements.

Harding’s staff has worked diligently to build their school community around the International Baccalaureate mission statement:

“The International Baccalaureate aims to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect.

“To this end the organization works with schools, governments and international organizations to develop challenging programmes of international education and rigorous assessment.

“These programmes encourage students across the world to become active, compassionate and lifelong learners who understand that other people, with their differences, can also be right.”

The school community at Harding University Partnership School will continue to further develop education for international mindedness, conceptual understanding and inquiry-based teaching and learning that form the hallmarks of an IB education.

A schoolwide celebration is planned for Nov. 8.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.