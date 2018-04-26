Sister Judy Flahavan Named Principal of Notre Dame School

She brings decades of distinguished administrative experience to the position

The Rev. Mario Prietto, S.J., pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, announced Wednesday the appointment of Sister Judy Flahavan as principal of Notre Dame School, effective Jan. 2, 2013.

Flahavan, a member of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, brings decades of distinguished administrative experience to her new position.

Most recently, Flahavan spent 14 years at Nativity Catholic School in South Los Angeles, where her leadership resulted in a distinguished academic program and strong enrollment.

Flahavan, a native of San Francisco, entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and began her teaching career at Notre Dame School in Santa Barbara in 1964. Her return to Notre Dame School follows a distinguished career including leadership at St. Columbkille School, Ascension Catholic School and Nativity School, all in Los Angeles.

As a leader in Catholic education in the Los Angeles Archdiocese, Flahavan has worked tirelessly to provide an opportunity for students to fulfill their dreams and become productive members of society through education.

— Michelle Limb represents Notre Dame School.