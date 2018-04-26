Laguna Blanca School Gearing Up for Homecoming Weekend

Once an Owl, always an Owl! Laguna Blanca School is ramping up school pride and calling on all alumni to come out and support the school.

Homecoming Weekend at Laguna kicks off this Friday and lasts through Sunday, and will be filled with new and old friends, good fun and Laguna traditions. And this year, the school has put a call out to all alumni to come back and visit their high school teachers, reunite with classmates and cheer on the current teams.

On Friday, Laguna will be celebrating the First Ever Alumni Day, where alumni are welcome to attend (or even teach) a class and share life experiences post-Laguna with current students. At 3 p.m., the focus will turn to the athletic fields for the Jogathon, where students new and old will run the track and raise funds for the school’s Athletic Department.

Following the athletics is the Country Fair & BBQ (once known as the Fall Festival), where alumni, current students, parents, faculty, staff and friends are welcome to enjoy family-friendly games, activities and a barbecue dinner. Student organizations and clubs will host booths with carnival-like games with prizes.

The following day will commence with the Grand Luncheon at 1 p.m., where Laguna will be honoring all alumni celebrating 50-plus years since graduating high school. Laguna is delighted to share that Westmont College French professor Mary Collier, Class of 1962, will be attending, fresh off of being knighted by France as a Chevalier dans l’Ordres des Palmes Académiques.

Festivities will continue with the boys’ football game vs. Coast Union at 2 p.m., which will include a halftime celebration honoring the Class of 1962 and other members of Laguna Blanca’s Grand Class. The girls’ volleyball team will then go head to head with longtime rival Cate School.

At 4:30 p.m., there will be a post-game celebration featuring alumni vintners and alum Ryan Emmons, who will be sharing samples of Waiakea Volcanic Water, his new and rapidly growing business. Emmons is just one example of a Laguna student who has taken his high-school education and flourished after graduation.

Emmons attended USC and was accepted into the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, where he developed a new business idea. After extensive research in the bulk and bottled water business, and recognizing a lack of concern for the environment and social responsibility within the water industry, Emmons, along with classmate Matt Meyer, a USC football player from Stockton, founded Waiakea Volcanic Water.

Waiakea means “broad waters” in Hawaiian, and the brand is recognized as the “World’s Greenest” bottled water, the most charitable premium water, 100 percent American made, and the first volcanic water of its kind. Waiakea’s slogan is “Drink Healthy, Drink Sustainably, Drink Ethically.” Currently, Waiakea water is offered in multiple five-star resorts in Hawaii, as well as premium restaurants, hotels, yoga studios and country clubs across Southern California that are seeking to maintain their premium image, but also support a more sustainable, healthy and charitable lifestyle.

The Homecoming Weekend will round up with the Inaugural Peter “Ace” Angeloff Golf Classic at noon Sunday at the Glen Annie Golf Club. There will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m., unlimited range balls prior to play, a long drive and closest to the pin contest, and point par net and gross scoring.

The day will finish off with a reception with prizes and awards, heavy appetizers, and drinks.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.