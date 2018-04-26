Outage Leaves 700 Without Power in Carpinteria

Edison Co. says failure of underground transformer is to blame

More than 700 customers lost power Wednesday when an underground transformer and cable failed in Carpinteria, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

The outage began at about 3:15 a.m. and was traced to an underground vault near Via Real, said Edison spokeswoman Patricia Bartoli-Wible.

Crews worked throughout the day to repair the damage, restoring power to most of the affected customers, but some 70 remained without power late Wednesday night, according to Edison’s online outage map.

Service was expected to be restored by early Thursday morning, Edison said.

Bartoli-Wible said the area affected was a mix of residential and agricultural customers.

