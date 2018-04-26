Rotary Club of Carpinteria Picks Vespa Winner
Winning raffle ticket belongs to grower Case Van Wingerden
By Pat Kistler for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria | October 10, 2012 | 4:09 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Carpinteria raffled off a new Vespa during the California Avocado Festival.
The winner, drawn on Sunday afternoon, was Carpinteria grower Case Van Wingerden.
Raffle proceeds will be used to support local youth and community programs throughout the year.
— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.
