Sansum Clinic Honors Donors of Renovated OB/GYN Department

Sansum Clinic honored Julie and Jack Nadel with a reception Monday night for their generous support of the newly renovated Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at 515 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara.

“We always do our best to plan for the future healthcare needs of the community,” said Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, CEO and chief medical officer. “We are so thankful to Julie and Jack, whose generous support contributes to our ongoing investment in facility upgrades that allow us to deliver the level of healthcare all of our patients deserve.”

In 2009, Julie and Jack Nadel were honored for their generous gift of a new lobby at 317 W. Pueblo St., which was the first upgrade to the lobby of the large multi-specialty clinic since its original construction in 1976.

The Ob/Gyn renovation is one of many initiatives Sansum Clinic has under way to enhance patients’ healthcare experience. The clinic is nearing completion of the rollout of a state-of-the-art electronic health record system to improve patients’ access to their own health-care information.

One of the biggest projects for 2012-13 is the upgrade of the first floor of the clinic at 215 Pesetas Lane, to foster a warm and welcoming environment for the 1,000 patients who visit that site daily for medical care.

Sansum Clinic has partnered with The Towbes Group to develop a medical office park on the Foothill Triangle property (southwest corner of Foothill and Cieneguitas roads) that will expand access to outpatient medical and surgical care in modern facilities with the latest equipment and technology. That site is scheduled to open in 2014.

Since its founding more than 90 years ago, Sansum Clinic has been improving the overall health of its patients by providing the latest innovations in equipment, technology, procedures and treatments. It is the largest independent nonprofit health-care organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area. With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of health-care services, from primary care to more than 30 specialties. It serves more than 150,000 patients (600,000 visits) annually at 21 patient care facilities in south Santa Barbara County.

— Jill Fonte is marketing director for Sansum Clinic.