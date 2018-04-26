Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:56 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Men Facing Charges of Attempted Murder

Simon Gutierrez and Johnny Lugo are arrested in connection with June stabbing

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 11, 2012 | 1:06 a.m.

Simon Gutierrez
Two Santa Maria gang members were arrested Wednesday in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in June, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Simon Gutierrez and Johnny Lugo have been charged with allegedly attacking and stabbing a victim near 1100 N. Broadway between June 20 and June 30, police said.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the attack was gang-related.

Lugo was arrested Wednesday while allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Gutierrez, who was already in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail, was rebooked at the jail, police said.

Johnny Lugo
Both are charged with attempted murder and torture with a street gang enhancement, and they are being held in county jail in lieu of $600,000 bail.

Gutierrez and Lugo are currently on CDC Parole and are members of local street gangs, police said.

To report any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

