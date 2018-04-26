Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:15 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Scattered Showers Reported as Weather System Approaches

Wednesday's forecast calls for 20-percent chance of rain, increasing to 40 percent overnight

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 10, 2012 | 12:50 p.m.

Scattered showers were reported Wednesday around Santa Barbara and the Central Coast, as a low-pressure system approached the region.

Wednesday’s forecast called for a 20-percent chance of rain, with a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

That was to increase to 40 percent overnight and Thursday, forecasters said.

“While most the shower activity should be on the light side, some briefly heavy rainfall is possible,” the National Weather Service said, “especially in and near thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may also produce hail.”

Highs Wednesday and Thursday should be in the mid-60s, with overnight lows in the upper-50s.

Clear skies and warmer conditions were expected to return Friday and into the weekend, with highs along the coast reaching 75 by Sunday, forecasters said.

