2x2 Concert All Adds Up for Pair of Pianists

UCSB Music Department presents Natasha Kislenko and Hatem Nadim in Sunday performance

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | October 10, 2009 | 5:22 p.m.

The piano will take center stage Sunday when the UCSB Music Department presents 2x2, a dual recital by the very talented faculty pianist, Natasha Kislenko, and guest pianist Hatem Nadim. Subtitled “One Piano, Four Hands,” Sunday’s concert is at 8 p.m. at UCSB’s Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall.

UCSB’s Natasha Kislenko teams up with pianist Hatem Nadim for Sunday’s concert.

Kislenko, a graduate of the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory and a faculty member at both UCSB and the Music Academy of the West, is of course well-known and greatly admired in Santa Barbara. Nadim, born in Cairo, is now a member of the Fresno State Music Department, and has performed widely, in Europe, the United States, the Far and Middle East. Their program will be in two parts. Part One will feature a selection of four-hand piano pieces by Felix Mendelssohn and Argentine composer Carlos Guastavino. Part Two will be Igor Stravinsky’s own four-hand version of “The Rite of Spring.”

Guastavino (1912-2000) was born in Santa Fe Province, Argentina, about 270 miles northwest of Buenos Aires. Songs for voice and piano figure importantly in his oeuvre of more than 500 works. His songs, and his piano virtuosity, made him financially independent. You will be glad to hear that in the opinion of most authorities, Guastavino’s music is conservative, always tonal, and “lushly” romantic.

Looking over this program, I was thinking how entertaining it promised to be — how music can’t survive without listeners, and to hold on to listeners you have to keep them interested, that is, entertained. When a composer forgets about keeping the listener interested, and mostly pleased, sooner or later, it is the composer who is forgotten. This program offers the exquisite refinements of Mendelssohn, the savage excitement of Stravinsky, and the “lushly” mysterious question mark of Guastavino.

Tickets for Kislenko and Nadim are $15 general admission, $7 for students, and they will be sold at the door. Click here for more information about this or upcoming concerts, or call the Music Concert Line at 805.893.7001.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

