60% Chance of Rain in Forecast for Tuesday; Sandbag Stations Open

Rain is forecast this week, providing an early test for aerial hydromulching that was dropped in the Santa Barbara foothills burned in the Jesusita Fire.

The worst of the change in weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. A 40 percent chance of showers late Monday will increase to a 60 percent chance of rain by Tuesday afternoon and will continue into late afternoon Wednesday. Tuesday should be breezy, with winds of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts of up to 40 mph are likely. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the upper 50s to low 60s along the South Coast.

Monday, Columbus Day, will be mostly cloudy, with patchy morning drizzle and highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

The rain is expected to clear out by Thursday, which will be partly cloudy in the morning before clearing. High temperatures around 70 are expected, with weekend temperatures forecast in the mid-70s.

Sandbag stations are open for residents, and there is no limit on the number residents may take. Residents must fill sandbags themselves and bring their own gloves. Contractors will not be allowed to take sandbags.

Sandbag stations are open at the following locations and times:

» County Fire Station 11, 6901 Frey Way in Goleta; open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

» County Fire Station 14, 320 Los Carneros Road in Goleta; open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

» County Corporate Yard, 4430 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, next to Transfer Station; open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

» Santa Barbara Botanical Garden parking lot, 1212 Mission Canyon Road; open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

» Montecito Fire Station No. 2, 595 San Ysidro Road; open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

» Northerly Terminus of Tunnel Road; open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

» City of Santa Barbara Annex Yard, 401 E. Yanonali St.; open from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday (the hours may be extended depending on weather conditions), and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Aerial hydromulching was applied to more than 1,000 acres in the Jesusita Fire burn area last week as Santa Barbara County completed its comprehensive Emergency Watershed Response Plan in preparation for the winter rainy season.

Weather permitting, the U.S. Forest Service this week is expected to begin aerial hydromulching on about 200 acres of Los Padres National Forest.

In May, the Jesusita Fire burned about 8,700 acres as it raged above Santa Barbara, forcing the evacuation of more than 30,000 residents. The wildfire scorched several important watersheds and wildlife areas, placing them at risk for increased amounts of debris, sediment and runoff.

The hydromulching project is part of an overall winter preparedness plan the county expects to complete by midmonth. County spokesman William Boyer said crews have completed or are almost finished with stream clearing of watercourses; construction of debris racks; removal of rock deposits on Mission Creek; and clearing existing debris basins.

