Erin Elizabeth MacElhenny, 1967-2009

Erin Elizabeth MacElhenny passed away September 30, 2009, at her Santa Barbara home. She was 41.
Born Oct. 6, 1967, Erin attended San Marcos High School and Pine Manor College in Chestnut Hill, Mass. She lived in Chicago and San Francisco for a number of years before returning to Santa Barbara five years ago.
Erin is survived by her parents, Carole and Bernard MacElhenny of Santa Barbara and her brother, Michael MacElhenny, and sister Catherine Dann.
A private family service was held October 3, 2009. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Casa Serena, the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse and Habitat for Humanity.