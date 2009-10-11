Mental Health Arts Festival Draws Enthusiastic Reception

In addition to the art, the 16th annual festival aims to reduce the stigma of mental illness

De la Guerra Plaza was transformed into an arts bazaar Saturday for the 16th annual Mental Health Arts Festival hosted by the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County.

The festival showcases the creativity of local artists while helping to reduce the stigma of mental illness. The gala also provides association clients with the opportunity to display their art, which drew an enthusiastic audience Saturday.

This year’s festival honored Robert Keeler, a talented and prolific artist who had many requests to purchase his work, especially his many colorful and whimsical renderings of the Santa Barbara Mission. His art was influenced by the techniques and subjects of Van Gogh, who he knew also lived with mental illness.

Click here for more information on the Mental Health Association, or call 805.884.8440.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .