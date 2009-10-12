Summerland Rolls Out the Fun for Its First Community Celebration

Seaside town proudly shows off businesses 'from the new to the historic'

Under sunny skies and beaming with pride, Summerland held its first-ever community celebration Saturday.

Sponsored by the Summerland Business Association, MarBorg Industries and Montecito Bank & Trust, Celebrate Summerland provided an abundance of food, wine, live music and a festive atmosphere along Lillie Avenue.

Theresa Borgatello-Carlson, one of the event’s organizers and owner of Bellezza Vita Day Spa, said the aim was to show off Summerland’s businesses — “from the new to the historic.”

The kid-friendly event featured face painting and a balloon artist, and Your Pals Pet Hospital had a Scooby-Doo jumpy house while the organization DAWG had dogs available for adoption. Summerland firefighters were on hand for an inside look at a fire truck and how it works.

Summerland Winery Boutique provided wine tasting, Cantwell’s Market offered an all-day barbecue, art displays were provided by Mediterranee and Montecito Frame, and mini-facials and makeovers were offered by Bellezza Vita Day Spa.

Radio and TV reporter John Palminteri officiated at a raffle of items from the Summerland business community.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.