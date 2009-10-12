Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:08 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Summerland Rolls Out the Fun for Its First Community Celebration

Seaside town proudly shows off businesses 'from the new to the historic'

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributor | October 12, 2009 | 12:29 a.m.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Under sunny skies and beaming with pride, Summerland held its first-ever community celebration Saturday.

Sponsored by the Summerland Business Association, MarBorg Industries and Montecito Bank & Trust, Celebrate Summerland provided an abundance of food, wine, live music and a festive atmosphere along Lillie Avenue.

Theresa Borgatello-Carlson, one of the event’s organizers and owner of Bellezza Vita Day Spa, said the aim was to show off Summerland’s businesses — “from the new to the historic.”

The kid-friendly event featured face painting and a balloon artist, and Your Pals Pet Hospital had a Scooby-Doo jumpy house while the organization DAWG had dogs available for adoption. Summerland firefighters were on hand for an inside look at a fire truck and how it works.

Summerland Winery Boutique provided wine tasting, Cantwell’s Market offered an all-day barbecue, art displays were provided by Mediterranee and Montecito Frame, and mini-facials and makeovers were offered by Bellezza Vita Day Spa.

Radio and TV reporter John Palminteri officiated at a raffle of items from the Summerland business community.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 