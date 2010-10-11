2010 SBCC Board of Trustees Candidate Q&A with Joe Dobbs

NOOZHAWK: What motivated you to run for the SBCC Board of Trustees? Explain your decision process.

JOE DOBBS: I became motivated after serving on the Adult Education/Advisory. Mr. Sam Wake (Wake Center) encouraged me to seek the seat that was being vacated by an incumbent trustee, Bill Fillipini. I am a product of a community college.

NOOZHAWK: What unique experience or expertise do you have that is making a difference on the SBCC board?

JD: My greatest expertise is the institutional knowledge that I have developed over the 38 years I have served this excellent Board of Trustees. I have not lost my enthusiasm nor strong desire to be a member of this board. I was elected and served in a state office for trustees. I served on that board for eight years and was president.

NOOZHAWK: What is the most pressing challenge SBCC faces? How would you help resolve it?

JD: The most pressing challenge for SBCC is financial due to California’s economic downturn. The board was advised three years ago about the possible reduction in support from the state and we made many adjustments to our budget to ensure we had substantial reserves. We have not laid off or furloughed any full-time employees.

NOOZHAWK: Public education seems to be in a perpetual state of crisis at every level in California. What can SBCC do to take more control of its destiny locally?

JD: SBCC needs to be pro-active with the elected officials in Sacramento since 80 percent of the funds are from the state. The SBCC Board of Trustees needs to continue to work through the budget process so we can be aware of the changes that need to made throughout the school year.

NOOZHAWK: SBCC President Andreea Serban has said that the school is “one of the most fiscally sound community colleges in the state.” Do you agree? If not, what steps should be taken to make it so?

JD: I certainly do agree that this is the best community college in California. We are looked upon by many other colleges in our local area and throughout the state.

NOOZHAWK: What should be SBCC’s core mission? Are credit and continuing education programs equal? Should they be?

JD: SBCC’s core mission is to the success of each student by providing ways for them to access outstanding and affordable education programs that foster lifelong learning. This is for all students: earning a degree or certificate, preparing for transfer or to gain occupational competencies and academic skills to advance in their careers. The credit and continuation program have equal importance. However, the credit program provides for 90 percent of the income.

NOOZHAWK: With state funding limitations increasingly affecting the UC and CSU systems, will SBCC graduates continue to have the transfer access they need to complete undergraduate degrees? If not, what’s the solution?

JD: The California Legislature has passed a law that states that California state colleges are required to accept all community college students who have taken the required prerequisites for admission. This will prevent many students from taking additional semesters at SBCC. The college recently signed an agreement with CSU Channel Islands that will allow students to take a two-year program, offered on Saturdays, for a business administration degree.

NOOZHAWK: To help upgrade and improve aging campus infrastructure, local voters passed Measure V. The bond was to be matched by the state of California, but instead the state has reneged. What will be the long-term impacts of “half” a renovation? What options are available to SBCC to complete its modernization plans?

JD: SBCC does not envision the use of the Measure V funds as “half” a renovation. Many upgrades have been made and others are in progress, issues like reroofing, painting, rebuilding the bridge from the Main Campus to West Campus.

NOOZHAWK: Besides the breathtaking views, what is SBCC’s greatest asset?

JD: The greatest asset for SBCC is its excellent faculty, support staff, administrators and, of course, the Board of Trustees. Please take the time to come on campus during the school day and talk to students and find out how appreciative they are to attend such an outstanding college.

NOOZHAWK: What is your personal connection to SBCC?

JD: I am president of the Board of Trustees and have been of service to SBCC and the community since 1971.

NOOZHAWK: Are you a Main Campus person? West Campus? Schott Center? Wake Center?

JD: Not applicable.

NOOZHAWK: Do you watch the TV show, Community? Who’s your favorite character?

JD: I don’t watch it.

NOOZHAWK: If re-elected, will you help us establish a Noozhawk lab as part of the required coursework for journalism, photography, advertising and marketing, and New Media?

JD: We would be willing to talk to you about SBCC’s support.

Click here for more information on Joe Dobbs’ campaign.

