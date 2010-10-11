2010 SBCC Board of Trustees Candidate Q&A with Sally Green

NOOZHAWK: What motivated you to run for the SBCC Board of Trustees? Explain your decision process.

SALLY GREEN: I was approached by a board member to ask if I was interested. Several years later, I determined I would like to serve SBCC. I have been actively involved in education as a teacher, parent volunteer and a principal, so I knew my background would fit well on the Board of Trustees. I filed papers, ran unopposed in 2006, and therefore was not on the ballot.

NOOZHAWK: What unique experience or expertise do you have that is making a difference on the SBCC board?

SG: I started teaching in 1967 in Los Angeles. While raising children, I was an active parent volunteer, PTA, categorical school committees at elementary, junior and senior high schools. I became a school administrator and was principal at Canalino School in Carpinteria for nine years. I have years of experience in education, and felt I could contribute to SBCC.

NOOZHAWK: What is the most pressing challenge SBCC faces? How would you help resolve it?

SG: For the last two years, the financial crisis in California has affected all aspects of the college. Under the stable guidance of the Board of Trustees and the administration, we have succeeded in having reserves to continue paying our faculty and staff. This has kept students — a record number in credit and noncredit — attending, and is having a positive impact on the Santa Barbara County economy.

Student success is always our primary goal, and we continue to serve them well in all areas of learning.

NOOZHAWK: Public education seems to be in a perpetual state of crisis at every level in California. What can SBCC do to take more control of its destiny locally?

SG: This board and administration have taken control, and are the envy of the state — financially stable, receiving grants ($3.5 million from the federal government last week), and serving the community with a huge array of classes to meet the needs of the community.

NOOZHAWK: SBCC President Andreea Serban has said that the school is “one of the most fiscally sound community colleges in the state.” Do you agree? If not, what steps should be taken to make it so?

SG: Yes, I agree. We are the envy of the state. We have a cooperative, hard-working, collegial board that has responded to the needs of the college, faculty, staff and community. We have reserves, provided classes for all, and responded to the needs of the community in an economic crisis. The consultation process with the staff develops courses to meet community needs, prudent use of funds keeps everyone paid, working and the engine running at SBCC.

NOOZHAWK: What should be SBCC’s core mission? Are credit and continuing education programs equal? Should they be?

SG: The primary mission as defined by the Education Code is to offer vocational and academic instruction to older and younger adults. The credit side provides 90 percent of the funding from the state with about 20,000 full-time equivalent students. SBCC must also offer remedial, ESL (English as a Second Language), and adult noncredit courses. Not all community colleges have Adult Ed, or it is not as broad. SBCC has the seventh largest noncredit offering, with more than 2,000 classes.

SBCC is committed to the community to offer an array of classes for both credit and noncredit, but also must follow state regulations and guidelines to comply with mandates and the Education Code. We follow the three-year plan adhering to Student Learning Outcomes, program reviews and course outlines. We have continued to pay all employees, with no layoffs or furloughs, and SBCC has a healthy reserve of money to see us through the economic crisis. This well-qualified board built the credit and noncredit sides to be what they are, and why would any of us want to tear it down?

NOOZHAWK: With state funding limitations increasingly affecting the UC and CSU systems, will SBCC graduates continue to have the transfer access they need to complete undergraduate degrees? If not, what’s the solution?

SG: When the UC and CSU systems increased tuitions, SBCC took many more students — more than 1,700. This put the college over our cap, and SBCC is funding these students out of reserves for $5.2 million. We are carefully looking at all classes and sections to ensure everyone is served, and all students can complete degrees. Student success is a primary goal of our mission, and the administration, faculty and staff will continue to do everything possible to have student success and achievement for all.

NOOZHAWK: To help upgrade and improve aging campus infrastructure, local voters passed Measure V. The bond was to be matched by the state of California, but instead the state has reneged. What will be the long-term impacts of “half” a renovation? What options are available to SBCC to complete its modernization plans?

SG: A large part of the Measure V funds was to pay for the construction of the SoMA (School of Media Arts) building. Once the state reneged on funding, the building was put on hold. This allowed for other projects on the list to be completed. Many projects are completed, some are in progress, and others are being assessed and put out to bid.

With the careful financial planning being implemented by the board, many of the “routine maintenance” projects are being taking care of, as well. Monies were recently transferred to the Construction and Equipment funds to allow for yearly projects that “must” be taken care of to be completed. To have great students achieve, the facilities must be sound and safe. The SBCC Board of Trustees is prudently seeing that this happens.

NOOZHAWK: Besides the breathtaking views, what is SBCC’s greatest asset?

SG: The students, faculty, staff and administration that work together to make the college excellent! A dynamic team whose engine is fine-tuned and running very well.

NOOZHAWK: What is your personal connection to SBCC?

SG: I have taken several Spanish classes, and am currently enrolled in an Adult Ed class. My middle daughter attended SBCC prior to going to San Francisco State, and attributes her success in life to her start at SBCC.

NOOZHAWK: Are you a Main Campus person? West Campus? Schott Center? Wake Center?

SG: I am primarily on the Main Campus, but take classes or attend meetings at the other sites.

NOOZHAWK: Do you watch the TV show, Community? Who’s your favorite character?

SG: No.

NOOZHAWK: If re-elected, will you help us establish a Noozhawk lab as part of the required coursework for journalism, photography, advertising and marketing, and New Media?

SG: I know nothing about this, but would certainly like to know more.

Click here for more information on Sally Green’s campaign.

