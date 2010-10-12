Santa Barbara Airport Director to Provide Updates on Commercial Service

Karen Ramsdell will give presentations at two public meetings this month

Santa Barbara Airport Director Karen Ramsdell will make two public presentations regarding air service development for commercial airlines this month.

The topics include current nonstop routes and recent route gains and losses as well as background information and an outlook for future commercial airline options at the Santa Barbara Airport.

She will also give a brief update on the construction progress of the new airline terminal that is scheduled for completion in summer 2011.

The first public presentation is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 during the Santa Barbara City Council meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St. The council meetings are televised live on Channel 18 and also viewable on the city’s Web site.

Air service consultant Kevin Schorr will also present air service information about how the airport works to attract airlines.

The second public presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 during the Airport Commission meeting in the administrative offices at 601 Firestone Road in Santa Barbara. Viewers also can watch the meeting during later telecasts on Channel 18. Click here for the government access programming schedule.

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications manager for the Santa Barbara Airport.