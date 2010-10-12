Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:20 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airport Director to Provide Updates on Commercial Service

Karen Ramsdell will give presentations at two public meetings this month

By Terri Gibson | October 12, 2010 | 12:01 a.m.

Santa Barbara Airport Director Karen Ramsdell will make two public presentations regarding air service development for commercial airlines this month.

The topics include current nonstop routes and recent route gains and losses as well as background information and an outlook for future commercial airline options at the Santa Barbara Airport.

She will also give a brief update on the construction progress of the new airline terminal that is scheduled for completion in summer 2011.

The first public presentation is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 during the Santa Barbara City Council meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St. The council meetings are televised live on Channel 18 and also viewable on the city’s Web site.

Air service consultant Kevin Schorr will also present air service information about how the airport works to attract airlines.

The second public presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 during the Airport Commission meeting in the administrative offices at 601 Firestone Road in Santa Barbara. Viewers also can watch the meeting during later telecasts on Channel 18. Click here for the government access programming schedule.

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications manager for the Santa Barbara Airport.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 