Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:40 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Student’s Graphics Work Featured in Wall Street Journal

Freshman Alicia Startzman created a Photoshop image with the highly publicized 'Cigar Guy'

By Barbara Keyani | October 11, 2010 | 5:45 p.m.

Computer graphics work by Dos Pueblos High School freshman Alicia Startzman was featured in the online and print versions of the Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

Startzman entered John Dent’s graphics class last Tuesday and was shown a highly publicized photo of a Tiger Woods shot that received international attention.

“In the background of the picture is an unusual looking man who has yet to be identified and is being called ‘Cigar Guy,’” Dent said. “The class was asked to use their Photoshop skills to put Cigar Guy in various shots from history.”

Dent said he felt it would be a fun way for the students to practice their skills and be involved in the popular culture and media, and he then shared the pictures with a Web site that posted them.

Two days later, the Wall Street Journal asked for permission to print Startzman’s work, which is now part of more than 100,000 such compilations found on the Web.

Startzman completed the project in about 30 minutes, and she said she hopes to one day pursue a career in digital imaging/art.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 