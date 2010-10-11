Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:22 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Garden Court Celebrates 10 Years with Open House

De la Vina Street facility honors its longtime residents and staff during an open house

By Candice Tang | October 11, 2010 | 9:41 p.m.

The building at the corner of De la Vina and Anapamu streets, often mistaken by visitors — and locals! — as an inviting bed and breakfast, is actually a unique independent living community for frail, low-income seniors.

This year, Garden Court on De la Vina celebrates 10 years of providing service-enhanced independent senior living for frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors to live independently for as long as possible.

Last Thursday, 12 longtime residents were recognized during Garden Court’s 10-year anniversary open house along with longtime Garden Court employees.

The event took place in the community’s courtyard where dignitaries, such as Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider recognized Garden Court residents and longtime staff members.

Frank Thompson and Detliev Pikert were honored as instrumental supporters of Garden Court through a commemorative tile unveiling.

Many of Garden Court’s 97 seniors, age 62 years or older, are longtime Santa Barbara area residents who worked all their lives serving the community as laborers, nurses, business owners and teachers. The majority of residents live on total fixed incomes of less than $950 a month.

These residents are spending their golden years as an active part of the community they helped shape and tend. Some residents have moved to Santa Barbara in more recent years to be closer to families who live here. Some are people who never imagined they would be without options; and others who struggled throughout their lives at low income levels and are now able to fully enjoy life for the first time. 

Garden Court also has attracted and retained a dedicated staff. Employees honored at the event have worked at Garden Court since it opened in 2000.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

