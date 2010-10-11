Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:47 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Go Fresh Not Faux with ‘Lovin’ Fresh Food’ Workshops

Let It Go Yoga offers four-session culinary course on organic food preparation and cooking

By Sarah Ettman-Sterner, Noozhawk Contributor | October 11, 2010 | 12:39 p.m.

In the war against unhealthy diet and health habits plaguing young and old alike across our “junk-food nation,” a battle cry emerges. The mantra is: “Say no to faux, and yes to fresh!”

Let It Go Yoga of Santa Barbara is leading the way locally by offering “Lovin’ Fresh Food,” a fun, novel approach to organic food preparation and cooking. The four-session, hands-on course, beginning Oct. 21, will feature new and exciting nondairy, sugar-, gluten- and wheat-free recipes.

“The Let It Go Yoga way is not an exercise to be learned but an approach to be discovered, and this philosophy extends to healthy food preparation,” yoga teacher Sue Anne Parsons said. “Participants will be able to experience yoga in a new way, by exploring imaginative and mindful organic cooking techniques, with fresh, local ingredients. The menu items, with an emphasis on autumn and the upcoming holidays, are easy, family-tested, appeal to a wide variety of palates, dietary needs, and most of all, are 100 percent delicious.”

Lerin Winter, a culinary enthusiast and workshop leader, added that “the goal of ‘Lovin’ Fresh Food’ is to take you beyond the Farmers Market and recent food events, such as the SOL Food Festival and October’s epicure.sb activities, into the realm of real possibilities in the kitchen. I’m excited to share my passion for innovative recipes and give people the ability to easily prepare great-tasting nutritious food for family and friends.”

Workshops will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on four Thursdays — Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11. The cost is $60 per class or $200 for all four classes and includes lunch. Space is limited. For more information and reservations, call Let It Go Yoga at 805.685.8079.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner covers environmental trends and marine-related topics as a Noozhawk contributor.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 