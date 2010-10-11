Go Fresh Not Faux with ‘Lovin’ Fresh Food’ Workshops

In the war against unhealthy diet and health habits plaguing young and old alike across our “junk-food nation,” a battle cry emerges. The mantra is: “Say no to faux, and yes to fresh!”

Let It Go Yoga of Santa Barbara is leading the way locally by offering “Lovin’ Fresh Food,” a fun, novel approach to organic food preparation and cooking. The four-session, hands-on course, beginning Oct. 21, will feature new and exciting nondairy, sugar-, gluten- and wheat-free recipes.

“The Let It Go Yoga way is not an exercise to be learned but an approach to be discovered, and this philosophy extends to healthy food preparation,” yoga teacher Sue Anne Parsons said. “Participants will be able to experience yoga in a new way, by exploring imaginative and mindful organic cooking techniques, with fresh, local ingredients. The menu items, with an emphasis on autumn and the upcoming holidays, are easy, family-tested, appeal to a wide variety of palates, dietary needs, and most of all, are 100 percent delicious.”

Lerin Winter, a culinary enthusiast and workshop leader, added that “the goal of ‘Lovin’ Fresh Food’ is to take you beyond the Farmers Market and recent food events, such as the SOL Food Festival and October’s epicure.sb activities, into the realm of real possibilities in the kitchen. I’m excited to share my passion for innovative recipes and give people the ability to easily prepare great-tasting nutritious food for family and friends.”

Workshops will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on four Thursdays — Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11. The cost is $60 per class or $200 for all four classes and includes lunch. Space is limited. For more information and reservations, call Let It Go Yoga at 805.685.8079.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner covers environmental trends and marine-related topics as a Noozhawk contributor.