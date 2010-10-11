Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:46 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

John Lithgow to Tell ‘Stories By Heart’ at The Granada

The actor will perform his one-man show on Oct. 25

By Meghan Henry | October 11, 2010 | 12:49 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present 2010 Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor John Lithgow in the Santa Barbara premiere of his theatrical masterpiece, Stories By Heart, at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at The Granada.

After his triumphant appearances at New York’s Lincoln Center and London’s National Theatre, Lithgow traces his roots as an actor and storyteller to portray 10 outrageous characters with zany abandon in a heartwarming production brimming with humor, plot twists and, most of all, Lithgow’s inimitable charm.

Tickets are $68, $48 and $38 for the general public, and $21 for all students, who must present a valid ID.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online.

— Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

