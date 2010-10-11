Mission Linen Supply Wins Exclusive Contract with County

Santa Barbara company will be the sole provider of uniforms and a range of industrial service products

Mission Linen Supply of Santa Barbara has been awarded an exclusive five-year contract from Santa Barbara County.

The 80-year-old company will be the sole provider of uniforms, dust mops, mats and towels to more than 250 people and 50 locations throughout the county, Mission officials said.

The $338,000 contract covers a range of offices and departments, including sheriff’s stations, county fire departments, roads, flood control, sanitation transfer stations, clinics and the county jail.

Mission will provide uniforms for county employees, excluding those in the sheriff’s and fire departments, as well as a range of industrial service products.

Although the county had been a Mission customer in the past, the county had contracted with a different provider in recent years. Now that the two entities are working together again, both parties say they are pleased that the business has gone to a local company.

Mission Linen Supply also announced it has launched a pilot project using a specially designed delivery truck fueled with compressed natural gas. The company worked with BAF Technologies to equip the truck with the CNG system. The vehicle will use less fuel and produce fewer harmful emissions, saving the company money while minimizing its environmental impact, officials said.

Mission manages more than 50 plants and employs 3,000 workers in California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Oregon. Officials said the company relies on technology and environmentally minded vendor partners to conserve resources and reduce waste.

— Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.