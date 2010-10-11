Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:38 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Clubs Award $25,000 Student Scholarship

Hanna Jacobsen receives the grant to fund her studies abroad for one year

By Doug Holt | October 11, 2010 | 6:39 p.m.

Hanna Jacobsen has been awarded the prestigious Rotary Foundation Ambassadorial Scholarship for the 2011-12 academic school year from the Santa Barbara Sunrise and Carpinteria Morning Rotary clubs, and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

Hanna Jacobsen
Jacobsen was selected to receive a scholarship grant of $25,000 to fund her studies abroad for one year, and she was recently notified that she will be placed in Brazil, where she previously worked as a water quality intern for the Health and Happiness Project.

While working in the Amazon, she collected water samples, performed lab analysis and conducted educational programs for local populations about the importance of water purification.

During the past five years, Jacobsen has volunteered extensively at home and abroad to help communities improve and protect their water supply through sustainable projects that promote health.

In addition to working in the Amazon, she has worked in Jamaica as a water quality control assistant after flooding, and she was the key organizer of a citywide World Water Day event in San Francisco that addressed the issue of privatizing water.

After graduating from UC Berkeley, Jacobsen earned a master’s degree in environmental science and management from UCSB in June.

She now hopes to combine her background in anthropological field work with the scientific skills she has learned to help communities protect their water supply.

Jacobsen’s mission is to build bridges between nations and cultures so as to provide service to others and advance world understanding.

— Doug Holt represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

