Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce Names Recipients of Quarterly Business Star Awards

Honorees are Vanessa Patterson of Monarch Wealth Strategies, William Rauth and Lynn Reitnouer of UCSB Endowment Campaign, the Bank of Santa Barbara and Paul Jaconette of Sansum Clinic

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce board of directors has announced the winners of its quarterly Business Star Awards. The businesses and individuals were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the quality of life for Santa Barbara.

Business Woman — Vanessa Patterson, founder, Monarch Wealth Strategies

This award is given to a chamber businesswoman who through her actions is a role model for the community.

Patterson has recently aligned her passion with her profession and has joined the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College as the director of finance and administration.

She is proud to be a founder of Monarch Wealth Strategies, and serves as chairwoman of the board. She is a graduate of UCSB and the International Institute for the Sociology of Law, and holds numerous certifications in financial management.

She volunteers both time and money in support of myriad community causes. She sits as a trustee for the Santa Barbara County Retirement Board and as treasurer for the State Association of County Retirement Systems.

Patterson is a classically trained violinist and performs at many local nonprofit events.

Innovator — William Rauth and Lynn Reitnouer, co-chairs for UCSB Endowment Campaign

This award is traditionally presented to an individual who has made a significant innovative contribution to positively affecting the world. This quarter’s Innovation award is presented to two UCSB alumni, William Rauth and Lynn Reitnouer.

Rauth and Reitnouer volunteered to chair the inaugural endowment campaign. Under their leadership, the campaign has raised more than $590 million. These privately raised funds will ensure UCSB’s excellence for future generations.

Community Collaboration — Bank of Santa Barbara, CEO Eloy Ortega

This award is given to a chamber business making a significant contribution to the quality of life and economic vitality of the region.

The Bank of Santa Barbara, its owners, board members and employees have exhibited the highest level of community involvement and philanthropy. The Ortegas, Orfaleas, Parkers and Marquezes have made significant contributions to the community’s major institutions and nonprofits. Their leadership crosses all levels of business and nonprofit work.

Businessman — Paul Jaconette, executive vice president and CAO, Sansum Clinic

This award is given to a chamber businessman.

Jaconette joined Sansum Clinic in 1993 as vice president of managed care and operations. Previously, he was assistant medical group administrator at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Santa Clara.

Jaconette earned a bachelor’s degree from UCSB and a master’s degree in health care administration degree from Yale University. He is a board member of both the Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara chambers of commerce and is a Business Leaders Council member. He is a Rotarian and has served on many local nonprofit boards.

— Steve Cushman is president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.