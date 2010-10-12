SBCC Trustees Race Marked by Sharp Differences Between Incumbents, Challengers

The seven-member SBCC Board of Trustees governs the college’s operations and policies. Three districts are up for re-election on the Nov. 2 ballot, and four incumbents are vying to keep their seats against four challengers.

Among them, the board represents areas from Carpinteria to Goleta.

In area one, one-term incumbent Sally Green faces a challenge from former SBCC professor Peter Haslund.

Both have extensive experience in education through their teaching careers. Green retired from a nine-year post as principal of Canalino School in Carpinteria this year. Haslund was a member of SBCC’s Academic Senate and developed a global studies major and study abroad programs in his time at SBCC before retiring in 2009.

The incumbents for area three — Joe Dobbs and Desmond O’Neill — are up against former Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum and attorney Marsha Croninger.

O’Neill, a 16-year veteran of the board, is a retired lawyer and was chairman of the Measure V bond campaign in 2008. Dobbs, current board president, is a retired optometrist and has taught Adult Education classes at SBCC. He was elected to the board in 1971.

Blum was a local teacher before getting involved in city government in 1990. Croninger, who has decades of environmental law experience under her belt, recently retired from McDermott Will & Emery.

Fourth area incumbent Kay Alexander faces opposition from Lisa Macker, an accountant and business owner. Alexander was elected to the original board in 1965 and has served since. Macker, who owns Dodson Land Surveying Inc., has worked as an accounting manager and certified public accountant.

The elected candidates will serve four-year terms.

Noozhawk talked to each of the candidates to discuss their campaigns and goals and their Noozhawk candidate questionnaires are published below. As is Noozhawk’s custom, Q&As are presented in alphabetical order by last name.

