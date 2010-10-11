SBCC Continuing Ed Offering Tuition Assistance

Scholarships for needy students are available for the winter 2011 term

SBCC’s Continuing Education Division will offer tuition scholarships again to financially needy students wishing to take one of the tuition-based classes for the winter 2011 term.

Applications will be available beginning Friday, Oct. 15, and can be picked up during regular business hours at the Schott Center, 310 West Padre St., or the Wake Center at 300 North Turnpike Road.

An online application and a list of tuition-based classes for the winter term will be posted on the SBCC Continuing Education Web site on Oct. 15. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Oct. 29.

The majority of Continuing Education classes are state-supported and offered tuition free. Some classes, such as foreign languages, cooking and other community enrichment classes, are not state supported, and are therefore offered for a nominal fee (generally $25 to $80) to cover direct expenses.

The scholarship selection committee is made up of two student representatives, two members of the Continuing Education Citizens’ Advisory Council, a Foundation for SBCC representative and two Continuing Education staff members. The group will give priority consideration to students who wish to enroll in tuition-based courses that are health-related, life/social enrichment or needed because of special circumstances.

The scholarship is for the tuition, not for materials fees required by some classes.

Registration for the winter 2011 term begins the week of Dec. 6, with the term running Jan. 10 to March 19.

Click here for more information about the scholarship application process.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.