Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:45 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Continuing Ed Offering Tuition Assistance

Scholarships for needy students are available for the winter 2011 term

By Joan Galvan | October 11, 2010 | 2:19 p.m.

SBCC’s Continuing Education Division will offer tuition scholarships again to financially needy students wishing to take one of the tuition-based classes for the winter 2011 term.

Applications will be available beginning Friday, Oct. 15, and can be picked up during regular business hours at the Schott Center, 310 West Padre St., or the Wake Center at 300 North Turnpike Road.

An online application and a list of tuition-based classes for the winter term will be posted on the SBCC Continuing Education Web site on Oct. 15. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Oct. 29.

The majority of Continuing Education classes are state-supported and offered tuition free. Some classes, such as foreign languages, cooking and other community enrichment classes, are not state supported, and are therefore offered for a nominal fee (generally $25 to $80) to cover direct expenses.

The scholarship selection committee is made up of two student representatives, two members of the Continuing Education Citizens’ Advisory Council, a Foundation for SBCC representative and two Continuing Education staff members. The group will give priority consideration to students who wish to enroll in tuition-based courses that are health-related, life/social enrichment or needed because of special circumstances.

The scholarship is for the tuition, not for materials fees required by some classes.

Registration for the winter 2011 term begins the week of Dec. 6, with the term running Jan. 10 to March 19.

Click here for more information about the scholarship application process.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 