Surfrider Santa Barbara to ‘Paddle for Clean Waves’

Public invited to Saturday's 'fun raiser' at Leadbetter Beach

By Surfrider Santa Barbara Chapter | October 11, 2010 | 4:34 p.m.

Surfrider Santa Barbara Chapter will host its fifth annual “Paddle for Clean Waves — We’re In It Together” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara.

The “fun raiser” is a free event for the ocean-loving public. Paddle out with paddlers in solidarity of preserving and protecting the world’s oceans.

All people-powered participants are invited to join the event to learn how to protect and preserve oceans and to support nonprofit groups working to keep waves clean, beaches open and accessible, and preserve coastal open space.

The event also will be raising funds to support Gulf Coast Surfrider chapters to clean and restore their local habitats and surf breaks.

Event Schedule

» 11 a.m.: Event participant registration. Listen to singer-songwriter Claude Hopper.

» 11:30 a.m.: Guest speakers Das Williams, world champion surfer Shaun Tomson and others will address event participants.

» Noon: Paddle out, swim out, kayak out.

» 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Relax and listen to live music by OneTwo Tree. Browse live auction and raffle items, including traditional Alaia Hawaiian longboard shaped by local John Birchim. Visit sponsor and environmental group tables. Tacos and sodas will be available for purchase from the Taco Truck.

For more information, click here or call 805.899.BLUE.

