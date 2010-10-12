Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:19 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Sweeten the Weekend at Goleta’s California Lemon Festival

This year's lineup will feature free entertainment from local groups and bands

By Kristen Amyx | October 12, 2010 | 12:26 a.m.

The California Lemon Festival in Goleta, presented by MarBorg Industries, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at Girsh Park.

The Lemon Festival Committee is excited to announce this year’s lineup of free, local entertainment, including dance groups, bands and the sixth annual Car Show.

“We have a great lineup this year, going back to our roots,“ said Kristen Amyx, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “We’re focusing on all local, all hometown groups. It will be a lot of fun.”

Schedule of Events

Saturday

10-10:30 a.m.: Barbershop quartet, “Star-Spangled Banner”
10:30-11 a.m.: Walk ‘n’ Roll Awards
11-11:15 a.m.: Goleta Valley Junior High dance group
11:15-11:45 a.m.: Hannah Cox
Noon-12:45 p.m.: Pie-eating contest
12:45-1:30 p.m.: The Rawhides
1:30-1:45 p.m.: Santa Barbara Dance Arts
1:45-2:15 p.m.: Rudenko dance
2:15-2:30 p.m.: Car Show awards
2:30-3:15 p.m.: Young Singers Club
3:15-4 p.m.: False Puppet
4-6 p.m.: The Bomb

Sunday

10-11 a.m.: Pasambara
11 a.m.-noon: San Marcos High School Madrigal Singers
12-12:45 p.m.: Pie-eating contest
12:45-1:15 p.m.: Chumash Tribe
1:15-2:30 p.m.: Anthony Prieto Band
2:30-3:15 p.m.: KRUZ dance
3:30-5 p.m.: Georgetown the Band

MarBorg Industries is the presenting sponsor for the Lemon Festival. Additional sponsors include co-sponsor Venoco Inc. and media sponsor Cox.

Volunteers of all ages, who will receive a Lemon Festival T-shirt, are needed from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. To volunteer, click here for a volunteer form and e-mail it to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The Santa Ynez Band of the Chumash Indians and SBParent.com are the Sunshine Sponsors. Allied Waste, Montecito Bank & Trust and The Towbes Group are the Growers sponsors. Pacesetter sponsors are Citrix Online, CenCal Health and Maravilla.

Seedling sponsors are Ameravant, AMS Entertainment, ATK Space Systems, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Cabrillo Business Park, Camino Real Marketplace, epicure.sb, FLIR, the Foundation for Girsh Park, the Goleta Sanitary District, Latitude 34 Technologies, Marmalade Café, Media 27, Noozhawk, Ramada Limited, Raytheon, the Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara MTD, Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics, Tri-Valley Trophies, Wilson Printing, Daily Sound, KEYT, Univision, 92.9 KJEE, KRUZ 97.5, KDB 93.7, Magic 106.3, KRAZy Country 105.9, 99.9 KTYD, Radio Bronco 107.7 and K-Lite 101.7.

The Coastal Wine Pavilion is sponsored by Oreana Winery, Bluestar Parking and Zizzo’s Coffee. The Goleta Water District, Southern California Edison and Green Business Santa Barbara County sponsor the Green Business Trade Show Row.

Don’t miss out on this year’s event. Click here for more information.

— Kristen Amyx is president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
