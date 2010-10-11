Two Adults, Infant Escape Injury in Rollover on Highway 101 at El Sueno

Two lanes of northbound Highway 101 at the El Sueno Road exit were blocked Monday morning after a driver towing a 20-foot travel trailer lost control, causing the trailer to roll over.

The three people inside the tow vehicle — an adult male, an adult female and an infant — were not injured in the 10:45 a.m. accident, according to David Sadecki, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

An engine, a ladder truck and a battalion chief from Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the scene, in addition to an engine and a battalion chief from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. American Medical Response and the California Highway Patrol also assisted.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the CHP.

