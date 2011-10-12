Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:46 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Council Incumbents Rowse, Self and Francisco Form United Front

The candidates hold a news conference to emphasize a commitment to continuing the work they've started if re-elected

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 12, 2011 | 1:34 a.m.

As mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 election went out to Santa Barbara voters this week, three incumbents stressed Tuesday why they should be re-elected to the City Council.

City Councilmen Dale Francisco and Randy Rowse and Councilwoman Michael Self spoke with the media at Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens about their goals if chosen for the seats.

Three seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election, and Self and Francisco have been part of a conservative council bloc, with Rowse often acting as a swing vote since being appointed in January.

Since then, Rowse said the City Council has made progress on many issues.

“We’ve added more police officers to keep our streets safe, controlled density through revising the General Plan, protected vital emergency routes, and for the first time coordinated agencies and organizations to address homelessness,” he said.

Self said she has been able to stop the “rash of bulbouts” in Santa Barbara neighborhoods.

“I have worked side by side with neighbors across our city and plan to do so over the next four years by continuing to advocate for rational solutions to improve our community,” she said.

Francisco said that past councils had tackled issues outside of their purview, “taking valuable time and resources away from the basic needs of our community.”

Whether the council should take positions on federal issues, such as the definition of marriage, was a topic at Monday night’s council forum. Most on the candidates, including Francisco, said the council should focus on issues over which it has authority.

“As council members, we have changed course from war resolutions and blue lines to focusing back to the basics of running our city and rebuilding our financial reserves,” Francisco said. “Today is all about continuing the work we have started.”

