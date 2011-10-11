Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:00 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Mertens Fine Art Gallery, Montecito Aesthetic Institute Art Team Up on Exhibition

Thursday's event will feature three artists, with 20 percent of proceeds benefiting SEE International

By Marjorie Wass for SEE International | October 11, 2011 | 1:01 p.m.

Mertens Fine Art Gallery, in conjunction with the Montecito Aesthetic Institute, announces an exhibition of the work of three artists from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday at the Montecito Aesthetic Institute, 1150 Coast Village Road, Suite H
in Montecito.

The featured artists will be:

» Douglas Dubler, a fashion and beauty photographer who was mentored by Ansel Adams and Isamu Noguchi in his early creative life.

» Wesley Johnson, a painter and UCSB graduate whose works have been widely exhibited throughout the Western United States including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

» Patricia Crosby Hinds, a painter whose works refer to a range of artistic experiences that reflect greater art movements since the mid-century, including abstract expressionism, installations, hard edge geometric configurations, and collage.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from the exhibition will benefit Santa Barbara-based Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International, a nonprofit, humanitarian organization that provides medical, surgical, and educational services by volunteer ophthalmic surgeons with the primary objective of restoring sight to disadvantaged blind individuals worldwide.

For more information, click here or call 805.565.5700.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist representing Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 