Mertens Fine Art Gallery, Montecito Aesthetic Institute Art Team Up on Exhibition

Thursday's event will feature three artists, with 20 percent of proceeds benefiting SEE International

Mertens Fine Art Gallery, in conjunction with the Montecito Aesthetic Institute, announces an exhibition of the work of three artists from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday at the Montecito Aesthetic Institute, 1150 Coast Village Road, Suite H

in Montecito.

The featured artists will be:

» Douglas Dubler, a fashion and beauty photographer who was mentored by Ansel Adams and Isamu Noguchi in his early creative life.

» Wesley Johnson, a painter and UCSB graduate whose works have been widely exhibited throughout the Western United States including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

» Patricia Crosby Hinds, a painter whose works refer to a range of artistic experiences that reflect greater art movements since the mid-century, including abstract expressionism, installations, hard edge geometric configurations, and collage.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from the exhibition will benefit Santa Barbara-based Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International, a nonprofit, humanitarian organization that provides medical, surgical, and educational services by volunteer ophthalmic surgeons with the primary objective of restoring sight to disadvantaged blind individuals worldwide.

For more information, click here or call 805.565.5700.

