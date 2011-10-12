Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:47 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rowse Puts Emphasis on Police, Fire in Seeking Full City Council Term

Appointed Santa Barbara councilman says public safety issue affects locals as well as tourists

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 12, 2011 | 12:43 a.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series of profiles of the 10 candidates running for three Santa Barbara City Council seats in the Nov. 8 election.]

                              |  2011 Election Coverage |  Complete Series Index  |

Randy Rowse may have been a surprise selection to fill a vacant Santa Barbara City Council seat last December but the longtime small businessman quickly immersed himself in the job. Now he wants to win a four-year term to continue his work.

Rowse said the seven-member council works well together and is making progress on issues that have long been stuck in rhetoric.

In the Nov. 8 election, 10 candidates — including three incumbents — are vying for three council seats. Rowse said that if he thought any of the challengers would do a better job, he would have stepped down after his one-year appointment was up. The current council appointed Rowse to replace the newly elected Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

A registered independent who half-jokes that “neither party deserves me right now,” Rowse says the current council dynamic makes votes more unpredictable and issue-specific, instead of reaching decisions based on political leanings and ideology.

As the owner of Paradise Café, 702 Anacapa St., he’s used to people sharing their opinions about the city.

“They talk to me, not like a council member, but the guy getting them more fries,” he said.

Between his restaurant and his political campaign, Rowse says he is “silly busy” right now. His wife, Janet, and their two college-aged children haven’t been seeing as much of him lately, he said.

If elected, he said his first priority is to approve more police officers, saying public safety is the most important job a city government does.

It costs about $150,000 to put an officer on the street, but “presence is everything,” he said.

When he was part of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, the private nonprofit organization put together funds to hire retired police Officer Bob Casey to cover the downtown area. The city needs more beat cops so they are accessible to citizens, Rowse said.

“They need to be off their motorcycles, out of their cars and on the street,” he said. “We need them to retire with bad feet.”

The same goes for the Fire Department, said Rowse, who pointed out that more than 70 percent of the agency’s calls are medical and well-equipped, fully manned stations can make the difference between life and death.

“If you diminish that and close stations, people are going to die,” he said. “They’ll get there in minute six instead of minute three.”

Public safety has a connection to the city’s tourism-based economy since “you don’t invite people to your house unless you cleaned up first,” Rowse said.

“People who live here don’t go downtown anymore,” he said. “I think the reputation outweighs the reality but its reputation is self-fulfilling.”

High housing costs have been an issue since Rowse moved here to attend UCSB but the city’s neighborhood uniqueness means that modular, affordable housing will never be a reality, he said. More than half of the city’s residents rent, he said, and many people who work in town will move to cheaper parts of Santa Barbara County — or out of the county.

With a government job base, the city needs to become more business-friendly and encourage more private development and career-level jobs, Rowse said.

It would be great to lure young professionals, like his recently graduated son, back to Santa Barbara, he said.

                              |  2011 Election Coverage |  Complete Series Index  |

Additional Resources

» 2011 Santa Barbara City Council Q&A with Randy Rowse

» Click here for Randy Rowse’s campaign Web site, or call 805.618.2950. Connect with Randy Rowse on Facebook.

» Click here for more information on the city of Santa Barbara’s Nov. 8 election.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Larry Nimmer’s “Touring with the Candidates” video (www.nimmer.net)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 