Rowse Puts Emphasis on Police, Fire in Seeking Full City Council Term

Randy Rowse may have been a surprise selection to fill a vacant Santa Barbara City Council seat last December but the longtime small businessman quickly immersed himself in the job. Now he wants to win a four-year term to continue his work.

Rowse said the seven-member council works well together and is making progress on issues that have long been stuck in rhetoric.

In the Nov. 8 election, 10 candidates — including three incumbents — are vying for three council seats. Rowse said that if he thought any of the challengers would do a better job, he would have stepped down after his one-year appointment was up. The current council appointed Rowse to replace the newly elected Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

A registered independent who half-jokes that “neither party deserves me right now,” Rowse says the current council dynamic makes votes more unpredictable and issue-specific, instead of reaching decisions based on political leanings and ideology.

As the owner of Paradise Café, 702 Anacapa St., he’s used to people sharing their opinions about the city.

“They talk to me, not like a council member, but the guy getting them more fries,” he said.

Between his restaurant and his political campaign, Rowse says he is “silly busy” right now. His wife, Janet, and their two college-aged children haven’t been seeing as much of him lately, he said.

If elected, he said his first priority is to approve more police officers, saying public safety is the most important job a city government does.

It costs about $150,000 to put an officer on the street, but “presence is everything,” he said.

When he was part of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, the private nonprofit organization put together funds to hire retired police Officer Bob Casey to cover the downtown area. The city needs more beat cops so they are accessible to citizens, Rowse said.

“They need to be off their motorcycles, out of their cars and on the street,” he said. “We need them to retire with bad feet.”

The same goes for the Fire Department, said Rowse, who pointed out that more than 70 percent of the agency’s calls are medical and well-equipped, fully manned stations can make the difference between life and death.

“If you diminish that and close stations, people are going to die,” he said. “They’ll get there in minute six instead of minute three.”

Public safety has a connection to the city’s tourism-based economy since “you don’t invite people to your house unless you cleaned up first,” Rowse said.

“People who live here don’t go downtown anymore,” he said. “I think the reputation outweighs the reality but its reputation is self-fulfilling.”

High housing costs have been an issue since Rowse moved here to attend UCSB but the city’s neighborhood uniqueness means that modular, affordable housing will never be a reality, he said. More than half of the city’s residents rent, he said, and many people who work in town will move to cheaper parts of Santa Barbara County — or out of the county.

With a government job base, the city needs to become more business-friendly and encourage more private development and career-level jobs, Rowse said.

It would be great to lure young professionals, like his recently graduated son, back to Santa Barbara, he said.

