Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 Honors Four Local High School Students

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 honored students from four local high schools as top candidates for the Elks National Foundation Scholarship contest.

The Elks National Foundation awards 500 scholarships yearly totaling $2,296,000.

Students of the Month are Sonia Trujillo of San Marcos High School, Sierra West of Bishop Diego Garcia High School, Joskua Carrillo of Santa Barbara High School and Jaclyn Jimenez from Dos Pueblos High School.

All of these students, selected by their school administrators and counselors, share many accomplishments. All of them have high academic marks, are members of the California Interscholastic Federation and National Honor Society. All of them have shown leadership skills and have extensive community service volunteer hours.

Trujillo is an A student with major school involvement as class treasurer, active in AVID, Royal University (college prep) Club and the Majors Program Club. She is also a reporter for the Royal Report Show and post-game party organizer. She hopes to attend Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and to become an architect. She participated in a school-business alliance internship program last summer at a major local construction firm.

West hopes to attend USC, CalArts or Juilliard with a major in theater and career goal of becoming an actress. She is proud of being selected as a Bishop Campus Ministry member. She is on the varsity track and field team and captain of the varsity cheer team. Her community efforts benefit Kids for Christ Club, Direct Relief International and the Hugs for Cubs Cancer Foundation.

Carrillo hopes to major in aerospace engineering at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a career goal of working with NASA. With a 4.3 GPA, she won national recognition as an AP Scholar and the Principal’s Distinguished Honor Roll. She also received the SBHS Community Service Star Award for 200-plus hours. She has attended the Future Leaders of America and Westmont College leadership conferences. A dancer, she has performed in several Old Spanish Days Fiesta parades and plays the cello, violin and piano.

Jimenez is also an AP Scholar with a 4.3 GPA and hopes to attend Loyola Marymount or Santa Clara universities. A member of the DPHS Leadership Class, she is hospitality commissioner, member of Usherettes, yearbook staff member and has three years in the DP women’s basketball program. Very active in her church youth group, she is also a teacher’s assistant in confirmation classes.

The deadline for ENF Scholarship applications is Dec 2. Click here for more information.

— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.