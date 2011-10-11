Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:55 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Golf Club Wants Your Input Through Noozhawk Survey

Answer three brief questions by Friday for a chance to win an 18-round round of golf for four

By Kathleen Sullivan for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department | October 11, 2011 | 3:35 p.m.

Noozhawk is helping the Santa Barbara Golf Club collect suggestions for ways to improve the golfing experience on the local municipal course through an ad running on the Web site through Friday.

Click here to answer a brief, three-question survey. Participants are entered into a raffle to win an 18-hole round of golf for four including two carts — good any day of the week after noon.

“Golf rounds have decreased nationally over the past few years, and while Muni is still popular, we would like to see more people come out to enjoy this beautiful city course,” said Chris Talerico, director of golf.

The new Muni Rewards Card offers discounted greens fees as well as savings on lessons, Pro Shop merchandise, golf carts and other special incentives for $125 a year. For those just starting out, the course offers a one-hour beginning golf clinic at noon every Saturday for only $20 to introduce potential golfers to the game.

The Santa Barbara Golf Club is located at 3500 McCaw Ave. off of Las Positas. For more information about the course, including all youth golf programs, lessons and leagues, click here or call 805.687.7087.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 