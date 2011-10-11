Santa Barbara Golf Club Wants Your Input Through Noozhawk Survey

Answer three brief questions by Friday for a chance to win an 18-round round of golf for four

Noozhawk is helping the Santa Barbara Golf Club collect suggestions for ways to improve the golfing experience on the local municipal course through an ad running on the Web site through Friday.

Click here to answer a brief, three-question survey. Participants are entered into a raffle to win an 18-hole round of golf for four including two carts — good any day of the week after noon.

“Golf rounds have decreased nationally over the past few years, and while Muni is still popular, we would like to see more people come out to enjoy this beautiful city course,” said Chris Talerico, director of golf.

The new Muni Rewards Card offers discounted greens fees as well as savings on lessons, Pro Shop merchandise, golf carts and other special incentives for $125 a year. For those just starting out, the course offers a one-hour beginning golf clinic at noon every Saturday for only $20 to introduce potential golfers to the game.

The Santa Barbara Golf Club is located at 3500 McCaw Ave. off of Las Positas. For more information about the course, including all youth golf programs, lessons and leagues, click here or call 805.687.7087.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.