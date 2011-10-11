Santa Barbara Police Department Invites Public to Participate in Citizen Academy

The Santa Barbara Police Department invites members of the community to participate in the upcoming Citizen Academy.
The Citizen Academy, open to those age 18 or older, is an eight-week program that meets once a week. It will begin Oct. 27 and go to Dec. 22 with classes meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
Learn how the different divisions within the Police Department function and what their primary responsibilities are.
The Citizen Academy includes classes and demonstrations conducted by SWAT, K-9, Crime Lab, detectives, Gang Suppression Team, Combined Communications Center, patrol and many more.
For more information, call officer Adrian Gutierrez at 805.897.3702.
— Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.