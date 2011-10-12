Santa Barbara School District Employees Still Waiting to Be Paid for August Work

Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith said the payroll issue, similar to a snafu last October, is being investigated

Some classified employees in the Santa Barbara Unified School District apparently haven’t been paid for work performed in August, and California School Employees Association chapter president Paul Rooney asked the district’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday night why the matter hadn’t yet been resolved.

“Why do we have to beg to be paid in the same manner we’ve been paid in the past?” he asked.

District employee Gloria Valenzuela said she and her colleagues are missing hundreds of dollars, just like last year, but added that last year’s errors were corrected quickly when 182 employees were underpaid for August work.

Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith, who oversees fiscal operations, said the district “is investigating the matter now.”

Last October, the district announced that payroll errors had underpaid 182 employees, some by several hundred dollars, but the adjustments were made immediately. A Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team report on the district’s payroll system in late 2010 resulted in dozens of recommendations, most which were supposed to be implemented within a year or when the district switched operating systems.

According to a message to CSEA members, the district switched operating systems this year, which may contribute to the issues. September is a notoriously difficult month for the payroll department since staffing levels are changing up to the last minute as class schedules get finalized, the district said in a 2010 statement addressing the payroll errors.

