Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:44 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School District Employees Still Waiting to Be Paid for August Work

Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith said the payroll issue, similar to a snafu last October, is being investigated

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 12, 2011 | 2:17 a.m.

Some classified employees in the Santa Barbara Unified School District apparently haven’t been paid for work performed in August, and California School Employees Association chapter president Paul Rooney asked the district’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday night why the matter hadn’t yet been resolved.

“Why do we have to beg to be paid in the same manner we’ve been paid in the past?” he asked.

District employee Gloria Valenzuela said she and her colleagues are missing hundreds of dollars, just like last year, but added that last year’s errors were corrected quickly when 182 employees were underpaid for August work.

Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith, who oversees fiscal operations, said the district “is investigating the matter now.”

Last October, the district announced that payroll errors had underpaid 182 employees, some by several hundred dollars, but the adjustments were made immediately. A Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team report on the district’s payroll system in late 2010 resulted in dozens of recommendations, most which were supposed to be implemented within a year or when the district switched operating systems.

According to a message to CSEA members, the district switched operating systems this year, which may contribute to the issues. September is a notoriously difficult month for the payroll department since staffing levels are changing up to the last minute as class schedules get finalized, the district said in a 2010 statement addressing the payroll errors.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 