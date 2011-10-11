Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:52 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Susan Ann Darley: Making Order Out of Chaos

How to dip your brush into the palette of universal wisdom

By Susan Ann Darley, Noozhawk Columnist | October 11, 2011 | 10:37 p.m.

A few days ago, I asked a friend about her business. She told me, “I make things work. I make order out of chaos.” I thought, wow — what a gift. Then I began to think about each of us and the talents and skills we offer one another through the areas we specialize in.

A tax specialist makes order from a sack full of disorganized receipts, pieces of loose papers filled with faded numbers. A gardener highlights the beauty of a garden through orderly maintenance. A school principal oversees the intricate process of educating our children.

There is more order in the world than chaos — even in the current mess we’re in now. You often have to find it beyond the appearance of disorder and confusion, but it’s there.

While hiking with a friend, he turns to me and says, “I lay awake at night wondering when I wake up in the morning if Disneyland will be filled with too many people.” In other words, he’s pondering why every person from the same town who decides to go grocery shopping on the same day does not end up at the same market.

I love that type of thinking.

And the answer is because we’re interconnected and innately seek balance. We are intrinsically designed for order. Look at the human body when functioning in optimum health — or that of any living creature or plant. What you will find under the surface is pristine order.

Now look at the universe. Here we are on planet Earth, nearly 7 billion strong, at the equator spinning more than 1,000 miles per hour about its axis and moving at 67,000 miles per hour around the sun. When observed from the minds of children, they are amazed that we don’t fall off, we don’t run into other planets or get too close to the sun.

Universal order — it’s in our DNA. We are definitely wired for order. So why is there so much disorder? The bottom line is fear. Fear acts upon our emotions like super glue, keeping us mesmerized by appearances, negative news accounts and being under the umbrella of the collective consciousness, which is fear based.

When I coach clients, whether an individual or a business, I show them how to use the power of mind to positively influence their energy, engagement, productivity and performance. I show them how to connect with universal order, which when accomplished at a conscious level produces a level of clarity in all areas.

Clarity dispels fear. Clarity opens the door of possibilities, creativity, innovation and solutions. Clarity is what the world needs now.

How do you connect with universal order? The first steps are to:

» 1. Acknowledge that it exists.

» 2. Agree that beyond man-made laws there are higher laws operating.

» 3. Know that you are connected through energy to the higher laws.

» 4. Slow down and focus on the exquisite order operating effortlessly.

» 5. Allow this higher energy to envelop you in peace

Does that sound like new age mumbo jumbo outside of your comfort zone? To many, it does. But more and more people are realizing that by tapping into a higher energy we can access a miniscule yet miraculous drop of universal wisdom. We can heighten our creativity and entertain expansive new horizons.

When I used to teach artists marketing, the first question I would ask is, “Where does creativity come from?” At first they would look at me perplexed. Then a couple of hands would pop up — “From my right brain” or “From my soul.” Eventually they concluded that their best work had occurred when they felt like a channel in which energy flowed through them.

I personally have had that experience with writing but more so with music. Instead of the artist being pleased with himself and his work, he stands in awe of it — knowing fully well that what came through was beyond his day-to-day capabilities.

This weary world needs us to tap into its higher laws, to put our egos aside for five minutes and dip our brushes into the palette of universal wisdom in order to paint a far better, safer and more beautiful world.

Susan Ann Darley is a creativity coach and writer who works with artists, creatives and entrepreneurs to re-energize their careers and redesign their personal lives. Click here to read her blog. Follow her on Twitter: @Coach7700. For more information, click here, e-mail her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.845.3036.

