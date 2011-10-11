Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:02 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Work of Autistic Teen Painter Kevin Hosseini on Display at Cate School

A reception and the exhibition for the 16-year-old are free and open to the public

By Don Orth for Cate School | October 11, 2011 | 12:49 p.m.

The work of Kevin Hosseini, a 16-year-old autistic painter, is on display in Cate School’s Hooker Gallery through Oct. 16.

The school will hold a reception for the artist from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the gallery, in the McBean Library. The reception and the exhibition are free and open to the public.

Hosseini began painting in 2003, when he was 9 years old. Colin Zimbleman, his clinician through the UCSB Koegel Autism Center, introduced him to painting. Oil is his preferred medium, and he has a talent for mixing colors and adding elements such as liquen impasto and liquen original to give depth and texture to his paintings. He also likes to use natural elements, such as sticks and dirt in his paintings.

His work is on display in private, governmental and nonprofit offices in Santa Barbara and Sacramento.

Hosseini has won numerous awards in the visual arts, and he was featured in the Normal Films documentary Arts. His work is on the cover of the Arts film and also on the cover of the book Raising Brendan: Creating Independence for Adult Kids with Autism & Special Needs. His art is featured in two books on art and autism released in 2009, including the Mark Batty publication Drawing Autism and The Heroes for Autism benefit art book.

In 2009, Hosseini won the CVS VSA Arts Award for young artists in California and was flown to Washington, D.C., as the California representative for VSA Arts. His painting “Train” was on display at Union Station in Washington, D.C., and was on tour on the East Coast in 2009-10. This year, he was featured in the book Artism: The Art of Autism.

— Don Orth is the communications director for Cate School.

