Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:50 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica to Feature Dynamic Duo

Cellist Ani Aznavoorian and pianist Warren Jones will perform in two concerts Friday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | October 11, 2012 | 3:10 p.m.

Ani Aznavoorian
Ani Aznavoorian

Camerata Pacifica will offer its October program in Santa Barbara at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara.

Eminent Cameratans Ani Aznavoorian on cello and Warren Jones on piano will split the program between them, each performing one work solo and one work in collaboration.

Aznavoorian will open the evening concert with George Crumb’s Sonata for Solo Cello, then she and Jones will play Frederic Chopin’s Sonata in G-Minor for Cello and Piano and Cello, Opus 65, and Jones will conclude with Johannes Brahms’ Six Pieces for Solo Piano, Opus 118. Those attending the lunchtime concert will hear only the Chopin and Brahms pieces.

One of America’s best, and most interesting, composers, Crumb (born in 1929) has a particularly fanatical following among musicians. Adrian Spence puts him on a Camerata program as often as he can, and violinist David Harrington told me that his main motive for founding the Kronos Quartet was to have an ensemble to play Crumb’s Black Angels. His Sonata for Solo Cello, written in 1955, is a highly dramatic work, mainly serious, but with the occasional witty aside. One expects to be put off by Crumb’s modernism, but one never quite is.

You can number on one hand the Chopin chamber compositions for instruments in addition to the piano, and have the thumb left over. The Cello-Piano Sonata is the only one of the four to find a regular birth in the modern concert repertory. It was written in 1846 for the composer’s friend, Auguste Franchomme, who played it, with Chopin at the piano, at the composer’s last public concert on Feb. 16, 1848.

Warren Jones
Warren Jones

Dedicated to Franchomme, it was the last of Chopin’s works to be published in his lifetime.

The Brahms pieces are rather valedictorian, too. They were written in 1893, on a summer vacation. The pieces are exquisite gems, introspective and somewhat melancholy. The last one, an Intermezzo, just sort of trails off, as if …

For tickets and other concert information, click here or call Camerata Pacifica at 805.884.8410.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 