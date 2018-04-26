Allan Hancock College to Host Free Workshop on ‘Greenhouse Gas Reporting: Myth vs. Reality’

The public is invited to the Nov. 14 event at the Lompoc Valley Center

Allan Hancock College and the Central California Environmental Training Center invite representatives of local businesses, industry, governmental agencies and the general public to attend a free workshop about greenhouse gas reporting.

Targeted audiences include environmental, health and safety managers and directors; sustainability professionals; legal counsel; facilities/public works managers and engineers; and procurement/supply chain professionals.

“Greenhouse Gas Reporting: Myth vs. Reality” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14. Topics will include the fundamentals about GHGs; how to estimate GHG emissions; and how to identify, evaluate and select technologies that reduce GHG emissions and improve energy efficiency.

The information provided in this workshop is important for several reasons:

» Many facilities assume they are exempt from GHG requirements because they are not a big utility or cement kiln. This assumption is frequently incorrect.

» Since 2009, California has required mandatory reporting of GHGs by 600 facilities that emit more than 25,000 metric tons of CO2e. This reporting threshold dropped to 10,000 MT CO2e beginning in 2012.

» California has numerous command-and-control rules to control the use and release of GHGs. These were promulgated under AB32 and went into effect in 2008.

» Beginning in 2011, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has required mandatory reporting of GHGs for certain industrial sectors. It is estimated that more than 10,000 facilities now report to the EPA.

» In the past year, companies such as Walmart, Procter & Gamble and IBM began requiring their suppliers to report GHG emissions on a supplier scorecard in order to remain in good standing.

» The Securities and Exchange Commission issued a reminder in February 2010 that companies must disclose the possible impacts of climate change on their earnings and in certain public filings.

The workshop will be offered in Room 3-109 at the college’s Lompoc Valley Center, 1 Hancock Drive. Limited space is available, and preregistration is highly recommended. Attendees will need to bring a calculator to complete class exercises and case studies. Laptops are encouraged, but not required. A nominal daily parking fee of $2 will apply.

To register, contact Margaret Lau, director of the Environmental Training Center, at 805.735.3366 x5276 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . The workshop will be taught by Dr. Christina Schwerdtfeger, president of Coto Consulting Inc., who has 25 years of experience as an environmental consultant and is an accredited GHG verifier. This workshop does not generate college credit.

The Central California Environmental Training Center, hosted at Allan Hancock College, helps small- to medium-sized businesses address, manage and comply with federal, state and local regulations concerning the environment, worker health and safety and homeland security. The ETC coordinates and offers low-cost or free technical assistance and affordable training options, including customized, on-site instruction.

The center serves the greater South Central region, including San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Northern Los Angeles counties. It is one of four regional ETCs throughout the state that is sponsored in part by the Industry Partnership Practices Unit, Workforce and Economic Development Division of the California Community Colleges System.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.