Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:37 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Crews Rescue Hikers Lost in Point Sal Area

Two women become disoriented trying to return to their car from the beach

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | October 12, 2012 | 2:01 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue team and a helicopter from the Air Support Unit rescued two female hikers early Wednesday lost in the Point Sal area south of Guadalupe.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Mark Williams said the hikers, from Oceano and Arroyo Grande, became disoriented while trying to return to their car after going to the beach.

He said the search covered the beach at the end of Brown Road and the adjacent bluff areas.

Search & Rescue used a Polaris Razor modified for search operations, a thermal imaging unit and night-vision optics in near total darkness.

Williams said ground teams tracked the hikers and their dog via footprints and other evidence, along the beach and in the higher bluff areas. Although the terrain was difficult, they tracked into the morning.

He said the helicopter was launched before daybreak from its base at the Santa Ynez Airport, and the crew found the women huddled under a tree.

Rescuers landed, boarded the hikers and flew them out. Emergency personnel evaluated the women, who Williams said were found to be in good condition.

Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue was assisted by members of the Vandenberg Air Force Base military police and the Guadalupe Fire Department.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 