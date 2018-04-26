Jackson, Stoker to Debate at Temple B’nai B’rith

The public is invited to a debate at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 between Mike Stoker and Hannah-Beth Jackson, candidates for the 19th District Senate seat, at Temple B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara.
Guests may attend an optional dinner before the debate in the Social Hall, beginning with social time at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Dinner choices are chicken for $9 and beef for $12, and a vegetarian meal will be available.
Reservations for the dinner must be made by Monday, Oct. 22.
More information about the debate may be made by calling Jesse Colman at 805.967.5114 or Marshall Abrams at 805.967.6150.
— Rita Rink represents the Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club, Federated.