Letter to the Editor: Support Local Students By Voting Yes on Measures A & B

By Sheryl Stratman | October 11, 2012 | 1:48 p.m.

I am supporting Measures A and B and voting yes.

Supply and demand find more high school graduates than ever competing for admission into the colleges of their choice. In order for local students to succeed in often highly selective admissions criteria, it is optimal to have rich curriculum and rigorous courses. If Measures A and B do not pass, in all likelihood, classes that develop local children and teenagers into well-rounded students will be cut.

My oldest daughter, Lauren, is a freshman at Columbia University in New York City. Although she is a scholar athlete, she still had to be admitted with the same stringent academic standards as any other student applying to a college in the Ivy League. I believe the public school education she has received, primarily her secondary education at Dos Pueblos High School, not only helped her gain acceptance to a prestigious university but has prepared her to succeed in a competitive environment as well.

My youngest daughter, Kate, is a junior at Dos Pueblos High School and finds her passion lies in film and editing. Without the funds from Measure B, the DP News program will be severely impacted.

Although supporting Measures A and B isn’t the perfect solution to a nationwide problem, it is a short-term solution to ensure our local students can continue getting the education they deserve. Please join me in supporting this important legislation and help our local students and future workforce achieve their dreams.

Sheryl Stratman
Goleta

