Posted on October 11, 2012 | 5:40 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Sandra Davis Vargas, 65, of Carpinteria, died Oct. 8, 2012.

Rosary will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at the Welch-Ryce-Haider’s Santa Barbara Chapel, and Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Carpinteria Cemetery.

