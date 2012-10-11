Wedding Day Bliss

Jessica Thornburgh and Duncan Hill were surrounded by family and friends as they wed July 28 in a loving, DIY wedding celebration at Chase Palm Park Plaza. The bride, an artist, created all aspects of the custom event, and the groom, a musician/songwriter, performed with the band on a couple of numbers. They and their two dogs (Fred, standing, also the ring-bearer, and Gus) are living their happily-ever-after in Austin, Texas.

