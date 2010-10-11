Professionals Invited to Mingle at Oct. 18 Tech Brew Mega Mixer

Monday's free event will kick off with an hour-long seminar on search engine optimization

Helping businesses obtain better search engine optimization and a discussion of the California Space Authority will be part of a free Tech Brew from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Taylor Reaume of The Search Engine Pros will start Tech Brew with a seminar from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. titled “Why Is SEO an Important Part of the Marketing Arsenal?”

Reaume will be accompanied by guest speaker Michael Kramer of Ameravant.

The Tech Brew Mega Mixer will begin at 5:30 p.m. with industry-related exhibits, complimentary snacks and a cash bar. The mixer includes a presentation by the California Space Authority on the latest developments of the California Space Center, including how professionals can be part of the $220 million project.

SBCC’s Center for Sustainability will provide a booth where guests can learn about upcoming programs, including the Last Paradise film event at The Arlington Theatre at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and the “Cities as the Solution” speaker series, scheduled to begin in February, with Richard Register from EcoCity Builders in San Francisco.

Tech Brew attendance is free either by online registration (click here) or at the door. Nonprofits, exhibits, advertising and sponsorships are available by contacting Alan Tratner at 805.879.1729 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Tech Brew events are made possible by sponsorships and presenters, including Ameravant, the California Coast Venture Forum, Hub International, Montecito Private Asset Management, Green2Gold, the Clean Business Investment Summit, Christie Communications, Maverick Angels, the Santa Barbara Business and Technology Center, the MIT Enterprise Forum, Noozhawk, Santa Barbara SCORE, Inventors Workshop International, the Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Ricoh USA, Catalyst for Thought, the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center and Life Cube.

— Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .