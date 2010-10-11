Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:23 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Professionals Invited to Mingle at Oct. 18 Tech Brew Mega Mixer

Monday's free event will kick off with an hour-long seminar on search engine optimization

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | October 11, 2010 | 9:15 p.m.

Helping businesses obtain better search engine optimization and a discussion of the California Space Authority will be part of a free Tech Brew from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Taylor Reaume of The Search Engine Pros will start Tech Brew with a seminar from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. titled “Why Is SEO an Important Part of the Marketing Arsenal?”

Reaume will be accompanied by guest speaker Michael Kramer of Ameravant.

The Tech Brew Mega Mixer will begin at 5:30 p.m. with industry-related exhibits, complimentary snacks and a cash bar. The mixer includes a presentation by the California Space Authority on the latest developments of the California Space Center, including how professionals can be part of the $220 million project.

SBCC’s Center for Sustainability will provide a booth where guests can learn about upcoming programs, including the Last Paradise film event at The Arlington Theatre at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and the “Cities as the Solution” speaker series, scheduled to begin in February, with Richard Register from EcoCity Builders in San Francisco.

Tech Brew attendance is free either by online registration (click here) or at the door. Nonprofits, exhibits, advertising and sponsorships are available by contacting Alan Tratner at 805.879.1729 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Tech Brew events are made possible by sponsorships and presenters, including Ameravant, the California Coast Venture Forum, Hub International, Montecito Private Asset Management, Green2Gold, the Clean Business Investment Summit, Christie Communications, Maverick Angels, the Santa Barbara Business and Technology Center, the MIT Enterprise Forum, Noozhawk, Santa Barbara SCORE, Inventors Workshop International, the Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Ricoh USA, Catalyst for Thought, the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center and Life Cube.

Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 