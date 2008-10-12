TV Series With Bill Cirone Puts Community Heroes in the Spotlight

Santa Barbara has heroes everywhere. Some are well-known, some are not. They do things large and small, every day, which makes our community a better place to live.
County schools Superintendent Bill Cirone highlights some of these local heroes on Cox 8 Special Series – Community Heroes. Heroes make a difference, and this series salutes them.
The next series of shows will begin airing Monday through Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Here are local heroes who will be highlighted:
Oct. 13-26: Kate Carter
Oct. 27-Nov. 9: Ken Williams
Nov. 10-23: Rod Lathim
Nov. 24-Dec. 7: Paula Lopez
Dec. 8-21: Todd Rogers
Jennifer Muench is Cox Communications’ community relations manager.