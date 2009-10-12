Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:54 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Access to Resources for Youths, Families As Easy As 2-1-1

The phone number can help connect people with information on tutoring, after-school programs and more

By Debra Roets | October 12, 2009 | 10:42 p.m.

With school in full swing, parents, teachers and other members of the community may find themselves wondering where to turn for help with things such as tutoring, counseling, after-school programs or even where to volunteer or donate school supplies. In Santa Barbara County, all of these questions can be answered by dialing 2-1-1.

2-1-1 is a free, confidential phone number that connects Santa Barbara County residents to essential community information, services and resources 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Without 2-1-1, callers can make an average of eight phone calls to different numbers before finding the service they need.

“If community members don’t know where to turn for help or to donate or volunteer, they don’t need to call multiple numbers,” said Bill Batty, executive director of the Family Service Agency, which operates 2-1-1. “2-1-1 call specialists are ready to help provide answers to some of the common issues and questions that come-up regarding children and teens.”

Some of the youth and family resources that can be found by calling 2-1-1 include:

» Educational resources: 2-1-1 operators can help connect parents to tutoring, college-preparation programs and extracurricular programs.

» Childcare: 2-1-1 can help parents find affordable child care and after-school programs.

» Family counseling and support services: Families going through difficult times can find counseling, substance abuse programs and teen pregnancy prevention resources by calling 2-1-1.

» Resources for those who want to help: 2-1-1 can connect community members with volunteer opportunities and schools or programs that need donations.

Click here for more information or call the Family Service Agency at 805.965.1001.

— Debra Roets is director of community relations/communications for the Family Service Agency.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 