Big Storm Expected to Hover Over South Coast

Heavy rain is forecast through late Wednesday; sandbag stations are open, and a stormwater runoff advisory has been issued

It’s time to pull those rain boots out of the closet, Santa Barbara.

The next few days are likely to deliver more rain in one storm than the region usually sees in the whole month of October.

It’s very unusual to have such a large storm this early in the year, said Tom Fayram, the county’s water resources deputy director. But the county has long been prepared for the coming rainy months.

The biggest issue will be the recently burned areas, Fayram said. Runoff is expected, but flooding will depend on how much rain and how fast it comes.

The rain will provide an early test for aerial hydromulching that was dropped in the Santa Barbara foothills burned in the Jesusita Fire.

The worst of the change in weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. A 40 percent chance of showers late Monday will increase to a 60 percent chance of rain by Tuesday afternoon and will continue into late afternoon Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch for the area through Wednesday.

Tuesday should be breezy, with winds of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts of up to 40 mph are likely. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the upper 50s to low 60s along the South Coast.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, nearly an inch of rain had fallen within the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are advised to be aware of their surroundings and prepare for the stormy season ahead of time. Many people procrastinate and get sandbags at the last minute, while the county’s been preparing since May, Fayram said.

“We’ve been waiting for this storm,” he said. “We didn’t think it would come in October, but we’re ready.”

Last month, Fayram and other officials met to brief the public about the upcoming rainy season. NOAA hydrologist Jayme Laber said a moderate El Nino is occurring this year, and that residents can expect 17 to 20 inches of rain.

The county has rainfall records back to the 1800s, and there have been only a few years in which October had more rainfall than is expected for this one storm, according to the county’s Flood Control District records.

The 2009 water year, which ended Aug. 31, had 11.83 inches of rainfall and just 0.5 inches in October.

The rain is forecast to clear out by Thursday, which is expected to be partly cloudy in the morning before clearing. High temperatures around 70 are expected, with weekend temperatures forecast in the mid-70s.

Sandbag stations are open for residents, and there is no limit on the number residents may take. Residents must fill sandbags themselves and bring their own gloves. Contractors will not be allowed to take sandbags.

Sandbag stations are open at the following locations and times:

» County Fire Station 11, 6901 Frey Way in Goleta; open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

» County Fire Station 14, 320 Los Carneros Road in Goleta; open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

» County Corporate Yard, 4430 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, next to Transfer Station; open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

» Santa Barbara Botanical Garden parking lot, 1212 Mission Canyon Road; open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

» Montecito Fire Station No. 2, 595 San Ysidro Road; open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

» Northerly Terminus of Tunnel Road; open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

» City of Santa Barbara Annex Yard, 401 E. Yanonali St.; open from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday (the hours may be extended depending on weather conditions), and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a stormwater runoff advisory.

Water carried by the storm-drain system isn’t treated and may increase the risk of some illnesses, according to a news release. The public is advised to avoid swimming or playing in the ocean or creeks for at least three days after a stormwater runoff event, or at least to avoid discolored water and areas near pipes or creeks flowing into the ocean. Those harvesting shellfish should wait 10 days after the rain in case the shell beds are contaminated. Cooking the shellfish may kill bacteria, but not all viruses or chemical pollutants.

Aerial hydromulching was applied to more than 1,000 acres in the Jesusita Fire burn area last week as Santa Barbara County completed its comprehensive Emergency Watershed Response Plan in preparation for the winter rainy season.

Weather permitting, the U.S. Forest Service this week is expected to begin aerial hydromulching on about 200 acres of Los Padres National Forest.

In May, the Jesusita Fire burned about 8,700 acres as it raged above Santa Barbara, forcing the evacuation of more than 30,000 residents. The wildfire scorched several important watersheds and wildlife areas, placing them at risk for increased amounts of debris, sediment and runoff.

The hydromulching project is part of an overall winter preparedness plan the county expects to complete by midmonth. County spokesman William Boyer said crews have completed or are almost finished with stream clearing of watercourses, construction of debris racks, removal of rock deposits on Mission Creek and clearing existing debris basins.

