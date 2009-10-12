Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:04 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

City Housing Authority Receives Stimulus Grant for Energy Efficiency

The $295,020 in federal funds will be used to install photovoltaic panels at two senior housing complexes and the agency's maintenance facility

By Candice Tang | October 12, 2009 | 4:12 p.m.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has been awarded a $295,020 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant is the result of the Housing Authority’s competition for federal economic stimulus funds for the “greening” of public housing. The money will stimulate the local economy by employing local contractors while reducing the Housing Authority’s ongoing energy consumption and costs.

The grant will allow the Housing Authority to contract for the installation of photovoltaic panels to reduce electric energy consumption at three locations: the Housing Authority’s Maintenance Facility on Laguna Street and two of their senior housing complexes — Vista La Cumbre on South La Cumbre Lane and Presidio Springs on Laguna Street.

“We are pleased to play a role in both the recovery of the local economy and the furthering of green building methods,” said Rob Pearson, the Housing Authority’s executive director and CEO. “Our community can take great pride in its local Housing Authority for crafting the successful application for these highly competitive grant monies.”

The award of federal stimulus money for the greening of public housing is part of HUD’s recently announced $300 million round of American Recovery and Reinvestment Act Competitive Grant awards. The Housing Authority is one of only 134 housing authorities in the nation to receive money from this fund.

In June, the Housing Authority was granted $1,113,178 in federal ARRA funds for needed capital improvements to its public housing stock. These improvement projects are under way through contracts with area contractors.

The Housing Authority expects to have the entire amount awarded and improvements jobs completed by April 2010.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

 

